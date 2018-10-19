Anti-gang unit claims 19 arrests at Cape Flats area

Police Minister Bheki Cele has celebrated the unit's successes so far but reminded members to utilise their resources wisely to protect communities.

BISHOP LAVIS - Police Minister Bheki Cele is checking up on progress following the deployment of the anti-gang intervention unit to gang-ridden Cape Flats area.

Cele addressed 65 Anti-Gang Intervention Unit members on Friday afternoon.

“Squeeze space for criminals and cut off the oxygen. There is no oxygen for criminals here, oxygen is for the law-abiding South African and space is for the people that respect the law.”

#WCSafety Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived at the Bishop Lavis Training Academy ahead of a visit to the communities of Uitsig, Phillipi East and Browns Farm this afternoon. KB pic.twitter.com/Ox9AiWbjKL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018

The unit was deployed last week and it's already claimed 19 arrests, including those of suspects in murders and attempted murders

“We have arrested nine for murder just in the last 24 hours and seven for attempted murder. We have confiscated some illegal firearms."

Cele says other government departments, in particular, the Justice Department, will also come on board to ensure speedy processing of offenders.

Officials say more members will be deployed and the model will eventually be rolled out on a national level.

