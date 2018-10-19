Anti-gang unit claims 19 arrests at Cape Flats area
Police Minister Bheki Cele has celebrated the unit's successes so far but reminded members to utilise their resources wisely to protect communities.
BISHOP LAVIS - Police Minister Bheki Cele is checking up on progress following the deployment of the anti-gang intervention unit to gang-ridden Cape Flats area.
The police minister has celebrated the unit's successes so far but reminded members to utilise their resources wisely to protect communities.
Cele addressed 65 Anti-Gang Intervention Unit members on Friday afternoon.
“Squeeze space for criminals and cut off the oxygen. There is no oxygen for criminals here, oxygen is for the law-abiding South African and space is for the people that respect the law.”
#WCSafety Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived at the Bishop Lavis Training Academy ahead of a visit to the communities of Uitsig, Phillipi East and Browns Farm this afternoon. KB pic.twitter.com/Ox9AiWbjKL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018
The unit was deployed last week and it's already claimed 19 arrests, including those of suspects in murders and attempted murders
“We have arrested nine for murder just in the last 24 hours and seven for attempted murder. We have confiscated some illegal firearms."
Cele says other government departments, in particular, the Justice Department, will also come on board to ensure speedy processing of offenders.
Officials say more members will be deployed and the model will eventually be rolled out on a national level.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MP
-
Heavy weekend rain: Tshwane EMS 'more prepared this time'
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economy
-
SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.