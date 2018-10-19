Popular Topics
Go

ANC caucus praises Nene’s 'great' character following resignation

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says they will now start the process of filling Nhlanhla Nene's seat in the National Assembly.

FILE: Former Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus has praised former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s character following his resignation as a Member of Parliament (MP).

He resigned as an MP on Friday, less than two weeks after he resigned as finance minister.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says Nene’s resignation from Parliament will be effective from 9 October‚ the day he resigned from Cabinet.

This is not Nene’s first exit from Parliament, he resigned as an MP in 2015 after he was unceremoniously removed as finance minister by former President Jacob Zuma.

Nene was sworn in again as an MP in February 2018 after his re-appointment as finance minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says they will now start the process of filling his seat in the National Assembly.

“The normal process of the list being reviewed and the next available people on the list being deployed to fill the vacancies will then kick in.”

Mhlauli says it took great character for Nene to choose to resign as an MP following his removal from Cabinet.

“It shows that he is a person of great character, in that not many people would own up to the error of judgment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

