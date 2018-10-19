ANC caucus praises Nene’s 'great' character following resignation
ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says they will now start the process of filling Nhlanhla Nene's seat in the National Assembly.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus has praised former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s character following his resignation as a Member of Parliament (MP).
He resigned as an MP on Friday, less than two weeks after he resigned as finance minister.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says Nene’s resignation from Parliament will be effective from 9 October‚ the day he resigned from Cabinet.
This is not Nene’s first exit from Parliament, he resigned as an MP in 2015 after he was unceremoniously removed as finance minister by former President Jacob Zuma.
Nene was sworn in again as an MP in February 2018 after his re-appointment as finance minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.
ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says they will now start the process of filling his seat in the National Assembly.
“The normal process of the list being reviewed and the next available people on the list being deployed to fill the vacancies will then kick in.”
Mhlauli says it took great character for Nene to choose to resign as an MP following his removal from Cabinet.
“It shows that he is a person of great character, in that not many people would own up to the error of judgment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
-
Fatal N1 north accident in Limpopo leads to road closure
-
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MP
-
SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning
-
‘Severe job losses in SA mining sector continue to be a threat’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.