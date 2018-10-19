Amcu shocked by death of 2 miners in separate incidents
It's understood that one worker died at Dishaba Mine in Limpopo and the other at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it is shocked by the death of two miners in separate incidents, bringing the total number of mining-related deaths this year to 81.
It's understood that one worker died at Dishaba Mine in Limpopo and the other at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand.
Both accidents took place on Thursday.
Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa says: “These accidents are repeatable accidents, it’s not something that’s new. It has happened before and it proves clearly to us as a union, that there’s not much emphasis or investment in prevention of occurrence of such accidents.”
The deaths occurred while the mining industry gathered at the 2018 Mine Health Summit in Benoni.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
-
Judge Nugent: We are not going to be diverted by anything
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
Dirco to visit SA woman arrested in Mauritius for possession of drugs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.