Amcu shocked by death of 2 miners in separate incidents

It's understood that one worker died at Dishaba Mine in Limpopo and the other at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand.

FILE: Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa briefs the media on 4 August 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa briefs the media on 4 August 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it is shocked by the death of two miners in separate incidents, bringing the total number of mining-related deaths this year to 81.

It's understood that one worker died at Dishaba Mine in Limpopo and the other at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand.

Both accidents took place on Thursday.

Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa says: “These accidents are repeatable accidents, it’s not something that’s new. It has happened before and it proves clearly to us as a union, that there’s not much emphasis or investment in prevention of occurrence of such accidents.”

The deaths occurred while the mining industry gathered at the 2018 Mine Health Summit in Benoni.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

