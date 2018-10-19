Amcu shocked by death of 2 miners in separate incidents

It's understood that one worker died at Dishaba Mine in Limpopo and the other at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it is shocked by the death of two miners in separate incidents, bringing the total number of mining-related deaths this year to 81.

Both accidents took place on Thursday.

Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa says: “These accidents are repeatable accidents, it’s not something that’s new. It has happened before and it proves clearly to us as a union, that there’s not much emphasis or investment in prevention of occurrence of such accidents.”

The deaths occurred while the mining industry gathered at the 2018 Mine Health Summit in Benoni.

