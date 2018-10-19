Algerian bans female public servants from wearing full-face veils
The official Algerian notice says female public servants may not wear any clothes preventing them from carrying out their public duties.
PRETORIA - The Algerian government has banned the wearing of full-face veils by women public servants.
It’s taken the step for security and identification purposes.
By banning the full-face veil Algeria falls into line with Denmark, France, Belgium and Latvia, preventing women from wearing a niqab or burqa in public.
The official Algerian notice says female public servants may not wear any clothes preventing them from carrying out their public duties.
Critics are asking how this applies to the niqab.
Earlier, authorities banned female students from wearing headscarves during examinations or tests, saying it increased the possibility of cheating.
Moderate and radical Muslims have often clashed in Algeria.
In 1992 a military coup cancelled elections that Islamists were poised to win.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Russia to send more military trainers, equipment to Central African Republic
-
Kenyan ex-sports minister charged over Rio Olympics graft
-
Sub-Saharan Africa's big economies yet to recover
-
Family offers R6.5m reward to help find kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire
-
20 arrested in hunt for kidnapped Africa’s youngest billionaire
-
Dirco: When you're arrested abroad there's not much we can do
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.