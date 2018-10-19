Algerian bans female public servants from wearing full-face veils

The official Algerian notice says female public servants may not wear any clothes preventing them from carrying out their public duties.

PRETORIA - The Algerian government has banned the wearing of full-face veils by women public servants.

It’s taken the step for security and identification purposes.

By banning the full-face veil Algeria falls into line with Denmark, France, Belgium and Latvia, preventing women from wearing a niqab or burqa in public.

Critics are asking how this applies to the niqab.

Earlier, authorities banned female students from wearing headscarves during examinations or tests, saying it increased the possibility of cheating.

Moderate and radical Muslims have often clashed in Algeria.

In 1992 a military coup cancelled elections that Islamists were poised to win.

