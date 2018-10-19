Alan Winde to take over WC Community Safety portfolio

Dan Plato, who's the province's current Community Safety MEC, will from next month start serving as Cape Town's new mayor.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde will take over the Community Safety portfolio until the 2019 election.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on Economic Opportunities, Beverley Schäfer, will succeed Winde until next year's election.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced Plato as Cape Town mayor last month to take over from Patricia de Lille.

But there’s been mixed reaction in the Western Cape following the announcement.

Last month, the Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) said Plato did nothing for the community during his tenure as Community Safety MEC.

CPF chairperson Martin Makhasa said: “The issue of the deployment of the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement agencies, these things, we raised with MEC Dan Plato and we have pleaded with him.”

At the same time activist group, Reclaim the City claimed violence has increased in the Cape Flats under Plato's watch.

Spokesperson Bevil Lucas said: “Under his watch, crime is extremely problematic on the Cape Flats. The nature of the crimes is extremely problematic [and] gangsterism has increased.”

The African National Congress in Cape Town’s city council described Plato as a lousy candidate to take over the reins as mayor.

Councillors also say he did a sloppy job during his first stint as mayor from 2009 to 2011.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)