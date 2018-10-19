Alan Winde putting plans together to make Western Cape 'a safer place'

Premier Helen Zille on Friday announced Winde will take over the position of MEC for Community Safety MEC from outgoing Dan Plato.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC elect Alan Winde wants to slam the brakes on rampant crime.

Premier Helen Zille on Friday announced Winde will take over the position from outgoing MEC Dan Plato.

From next month, Plato takes over from Patricia de Lille as Cape Town mayor.

Winde, who's also the DA’s Western Cape premier candidate, will act in his new position until next year's election.

Zille has praised Winde for an exceptional job done in the Economic Opportunities portfolio. She says even though policing is a national government responsibility, provincial infrastructure “for proper oversight” has been implemented.

Winde says he'll continue using these mechanisms to establish stronger partnerships with communities.

“We’re putting plans together and definitely need to engage so that between the city, province, national government and the private sector to look at how we can make this a safer place.”

Winde previously served as the province's Finance, Economic Development and Tourism MEC.

Chairperson of the provincial government's Economic Opportunities portfolio committee, Beverley Schäfer, will now take up Winde’s position.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)