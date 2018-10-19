26 cases of whooping cough reported in Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape Health Department's Lwandile Sicwetsha says if not treated, it can escalate to a chronic condition.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Health Department is dealing with an outbreak of whooping cough.

There have been 26 reported cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro compared with just five cases last year.

The department's Lwandile Sicwetsha said: “If not treated, it can escalate to a chronic condition. That’s why we are urging residents to quickly go to the nearest clinic to get medication. We don’t want it to spread to many communities. It is important that as soon as they identify or suspect those symptoms, they go to the nearest clinic.”

At the same time, 2,500 medical specialists have descended on Cape Town for the 34th Congress of Internal Medicine.

It's a congress aimed at helping practitioners learn and improve their skills.

President of the faculty of consulting physicians Dr Adri Kock said: “It gives an opportunity for people to hear from the best in the world from an academic point of view, and it is also an opportunity to communicate with colleagues.”