Zimbabweans queue for cooking oil amid fears of shortages

There’ve been reports of riot police being called in to maintain order at one central Harare supermarket selling the product on Thursday morning.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

HARARE - Queues have resurfaced in Zimbabwe and this time it’s for cooking oil.

One industrialist says it’s becoming unsafe for truck drivers to deliver the product because of unruly crowds.

At Pick n Pay in Borrowdale on Thursday, hundreds of people were queuing at tills to get bottles of cooking oil; shoppers included soldiers in uniform.

There’ve been reports of riot police being called in to maintain order at one central Harare supermarket selling the product on Thursday morning.

Fears of shortages are fuelling hoarding and panic buying of cooking oil, which is a key ingredient used in preparing vegetable relish eaten daily by most Zimbabweans.

One manufacturer tweeted that it’s dangerous for drivers and shop staff to deliver cooking oil because people go crazy before it’s even offloaded.

Cooking oil queue in Harare, Zimbabwe

Cooking oil queue in Harare, Zimbabwe Source https://twitter.com/takawirasam/status/1052795841243623424

Posted by Povo News on Wednesday, 17 October 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

