Witsand leaders: All we want is community hall
Residents in the settlement just outside Atlantis have been protesting on Thursday, calling for better services like street lights, a clinic and a primary school.
CAPE TOWN - Witsand community leaders say all they want is a community hall in the area.
Residents in the settlement just outside Atlantis have been protesting on Thursday, calling for better services like street lights, a clinic and a primary school.
According to the leaders, seven people have been arrested for public violence.
Officers say there are pockets of protesters gathered inside #Witsand. They’re apparently barricading some of the roads. MM pic.twitter.com/IQapeT9C1e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2018
Community leaders in Witsand have met with City of Cape Town officials to discuss their grievances, the main one being the need for a community hall.
One of the leaders, Luvuyo Matshisi, says they’ve found a donor to develop an unused municipal building in the area into a hall. But Matshisi says there have been delays since last year from the City’s side to approve the building plans.
He says a hall will be the solution to many pressing needs in Witsand.
“We want to, at least, have that resource centre working as a clinic and everyday basis. Then we can have this hall to run other functions like Sassa and other community meetings and gatherings.”
Police, traffic, and law enforcement officers are still monitoring the area where a few groups of residents are still gathered.
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
Parliament to debate VBS Bank 'heist' report
-
[LISTEN] Maths whizz Sbahle Zwane (10) awarded scholarship
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.