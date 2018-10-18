Witsand leaders: All we want is community hall

Residents in the settlement just outside Atlantis have been protesting on Thursday, calling for better services like street lights, a clinic and a primary school.

CAPE TOWN - Witsand community leaders say all they want is a community hall in the area.

According to the leaders, seven people have been arrested for public violence.

Officers say there are pockets of protesters gathered inside #Witsand. They’re apparently barricading some of the roads. MM pic.twitter.com/IQapeT9C1e — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2018

Community leaders in Witsand have met with City of Cape Town officials to discuss their grievances, the main one being the need for a community hall.

One of the leaders, Luvuyo Matshisi, says they’ve found a donor to develop an unused municipal building in the area into a hall. But Matshisi says there have been delays since last year from the City’s side to approve the building plans.

He says a hall will be the solution to many pressing needs in Witsand.

“We want to, at least, have that resource centre working as a clinic and everyday basis. Then we can have this hall to run other functions like Sassa and other community meetings and gatherings.”

Police, traffic, and law enforcement officers are still monitoring the area where a few groups of residents are still gathered.