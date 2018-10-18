Witsand leaders: All we want is community hall

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Witsand leaders: All we want is community hall

Residents in the settlement just outside Atlantis have been protesting on Thursday, calling for better services like street lights, a clinic and a primary school.

Remnants of the protest action are visible in Old Mamre Road; broken branches and some burnt debris. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Remnants of the protest action are visible in Old Mamre Road; broken branches and some burnt debris. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Witsand community leaders say all they want is a community hall in the area.

Residents in the settlement just outside Atlantis have been protesting on Thursday, calling for better services like street lights, a clinic and a primary school.

According to the leaders, seven people have been arrested for public violence.

Community leaders in Witsand have met with City of Cape Town officials to discuss their grievances, the main one being the need for a community hall.

One of the leaders, Luvuyo Matshisi, says they’ve found a donor to develop an unused municipal building in the area into a hall. But Matshisi says there have been delays since last year from the City’s side to approve the building plans.

He says a hall will be the solution to many pressing needs in Witsand.

“We want to, at least, have that resource centre working as a clinic and everyday basis. Then we can have this hall to run other functions like Sassa and other community meetings and gatherings.”

Police, traffic, and law enforcement officers are still monitoring the area where a few groups of residents are still gathered.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA