[WATCH] 'Bravo!' SA singing trio gets golden buzzer at 'Greece Got Talent'

Home Affairs clarifies why Gigaba didn’t revoke Gupta family's citizenship
Local
The three men, Luvuyo, Simangaliso and Sandile, earned themselves a golden buzzer on the 2018 edition of 'Greece Got Talent'.
CAPE TOWN - Three South African singers have stunned the judges of a popular international talent search franchise.
The three men, Luvuyo Situmane, Simangaliso Thango and Sandile Sikhosana, earned themselves a golden buzzer on the 2018 edition of Greece Got Talent.
They’ve have been living and working in Greece for six months.
Two of the three judges gave the trio a standing ovation.
Watch their performance below.
look at God ,,,, yes yes yes .. our own ... I'm proud of you guyz😍😍Posted by Vho Nontlantla Angel Majola on Monday, 15 October 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.