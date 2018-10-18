[WATCH] 'Bravo!' SA singing trio gets golden buzzer at 'Greece Got Talent'

The three men, Luvuyo, Simangaliso and Sandile, earned themselves a golden buzzer on the 2018 edition of 'Greece Got Talent'.

CAPE TOWN - Three South African singers have stunned the judges of a popular international talent search franchise.

The three men, Luvuyo Situmane, Simangaliso Thango and Sandile Sikhosana, earned themselves a golden buzzer on the 2018 edition of Greece Got Talent.

They’ve have been living and working in Greece for six months.

Two of the three judges gave the trio a standing ovation.

Watch their performance below.

look at God ,,,, yes yes yes .. our own ... I'm proud of you guyz😍😍 Posted by Vho Nontlantla Angel Majola on Monday, 15 October 2018

