UP students to march against rising suicide levels
The student body SRC says over 20 students attempted taking their lives this year.
JOHANNESBURG – University of Pretoria students will be marching against rising levels of suicide at the institution.
The SRC says that over 20 students attempted taking their lives this year.
It says that in addition to the 23 students who almost took their lives, it's aware of two who succeeded.
This time of the year is considered the suicide season, with students anxious about their academic achievements.
SRC's Kwena Moloto says: “This is the point in time where students are receiving their results, to finding out whether they’ve exam entrance and for many students who are on bursaries.”
The students will march to the University of Pretoria’s Hatfield campus later on Thursday to demand that management provides additional support for students and staff.
He says they hope that more students needing help would come forward and not have to resort to suicide.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
