Uncapped Holloway, Gordon in Wallabies squad for All Blacks test
The 27 October match is a dead rubber after the All Blacks sealed the annual trans-Tasman series with wins in Sydney and Auckland.
MELBOURNE - Australia coach Michael Cheika has included New South Wales Waratahs lock Jed Holloway among three uncapped players in a 31-man squad released on Thursday for the third and final Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Yokohama.
Scrumhalf Jake Gordon and loose forward Angus Cottrell, an unused squad member for the final Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina, are the other uncapped players.
The 27 October match is a dead rubber after the All Blacks sealed the annual trans-Tasman series with wins in Sydney and Auckland.
Queensland centre Samu Kerevi makes his return after missing the Rugby Championship with a bicep injury.
The 25-year-old’s last match was the third test against Ireland in June. Reece Hodge has started at outside centre in all six games in his absence.
Centre Tevita Kuridrani has been left out as he continues his recovery from a pectoral muscle injury sustained in July, allowing another chance for seven-test Sefa Naivalu, who played his last match against Italy in June, 2017.
But loose forward Jack Dempsey has been included after missing the entire season with a serious hamstring injury.
England-based hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and inside centre Matt Toomua have been omitted, with the match falling outside the international window.
As expected, flanker Lukhan Tui was also left out, having announced on social media on Sunday that he had withdrawn himself from selection to look after his family after the death of his step-father.
The Wallabies will have a training camp in Japan and pick their squad for the European tour, where they play Wales, Italy and England, after the All Blacks game.
Squad:
Forwards - Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga’a, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou
Backs - Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon*, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps
Popular in Sport
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Mourinho takes centre stage again as Premier League returns
-
Willemse unfazed by positional switches
-
'Being the fastest young man in the world is amazing'
-
Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama recovering after car crash
-
Dayimani ready to stake claim for Bok jersey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.