Tyrese Gibson shares first snaps of daughter

LONDON - Tyrese Gibson has shared the first images of his newborn daughter, in the form of a video of pictures taken by a professional photographer.

The 39-year-old singer-and-actor's wife Samantha gave birth to their first child, daughter Soraya, on 1 October.

Gibson took to Instagram to share two video clips of their newborn tot, marking the first time she has been seen by the public.

Posting the first video - which was made up of professionally shot photos taken by photographer Jessica Limon - on social media, he wrote: "Dear Loved ones,

"We hesitated to post our angel, and after embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer. We're convinced that "God must have spent a little more time on her"

"Beautiful photography by @jessicalimonphotography #BigSisterShaylaso proud! (sic)"

The second video - which seemed to be the same video as the earlier post - was captioned: "Princess Soraya Lee Gibson our blessed angel (sic)"

The Fast and Furious star - who also has 11-year-old daughter Shayla from his previous marriage to Norma Gibson from 2007 to 2009 - took to Instagram earlier this month to share the news of his tot's birth, when he posted a picture of her footprints.

He captioned the sweet image: "Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here...... 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime (sic)"

Tyrese then revealed Samantha was in labor for 30 hours, and he praised her for being strong during the birth.

He added: "my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman..... Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor.... #Amen (sic)"