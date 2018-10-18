Soweto family of electrocuted girl (7) still awaiting answers from City Power
Lindokuhle Moloi was killed in February last year near her home in Meadowlands when she leaned against the pole that had an apparent electrical fault.
JOHANNESBURG - A Soweto family has been waiting for over 18 months for answers from City Power after their seven-year-old daughter was electrocuted by a faulty street light.
Lindokuhle Moloi was killed in February last year near her home in Meadowlands when she leaned against the pole that had an apparent electrical short.
The family has told Eyewitness News they are still waiting for the final investigation report and compensation from the city.
It's been more than 18 months since the sudden and tragic death of Moloi and her family is yet to receive any closure.
The girl's father says they lodged several complaints with City Power about the street light months before his daughter's death.
City Power says investigations can take over six months to complete and it had offered the family counselling after the girl's death.
But for the family, this isn't enough.
City Power claims to have sent a finalised report to the brokers for mediation with the family's legal team.
City Power's lawyers have not yet been available for comment.
