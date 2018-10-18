Solinas urges Chiefs’ injury ‘bad luck’ to go away

Amakhosi have endured a strange period that has seen them hit by injuries to Joseph Malongoane, Leonardo Castro and most recently Lebohang Manyama.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Giovanni Solinas has pleaded with the injury curse that has plagued his team in recent times to go away as they prepare for their Telkom Knockout round of 16 clash against Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi have endured a strange period that has seen them hit by injuries to Joseph Malongoane, Leonardo Castro and most recently Lebohang Manyama who is out for a period of six weeks after being involved in a car accident over the weekend.

Molongoane fractured his leg in an Absa Premiership match against Free Stars in August and should only be due back in action in early 2019. Colombian striker Castro is still recovering from an ankle injury he picked up in the 4-1 drubbing of Cape Town City last month and although he is back in training, Solinas says he is not yet ready to return to competitive action.

In addition to that, Chiefs are also sweating over the fitness of their talisman Khama Billiat who picked up a niggle while on international duty with Zimbabwe during the recently concluded international break. Solinas was mum about the extent of the injury but Billiat could miss the match against Leopards.

“We have a small problem with Khama, tomorrow we will decide with the team doctor. I don’t think it is a major problem, but I don’t know if Khama can play on Sunday or not. At the moment, we are fighting against a run of bad luck with injuries, but we will win against this bad luck. This bad luck started with Joseph when he fractured his leg, then Castro and now it's Lebo so I’m pleading with this bad luck to finish.”

Although the Glamour Boys have been struck down with the number of injuries that they have, Solinas is positive that they have the depth in their squad to cope with the injury setbacks.

“At Kaizer Chiefs, we have good players so if Lebo doesn’t play, we have the solutions and options in the squad. But it is a pity about Lebo because he was starting to play well and had an outstanding game against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Macufe Cup.”

Chiefs will be hoping they can get past a plucky Leopards side and progress to the next stage of the TKO to better their chances of ending their well-documented trophy drought.

Kickoff at the FNB Stadium is at 3:30 pm on Sunday.