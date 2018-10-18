Popular Topics
Sentencing of duo convicted of killing Coligny teen postponed to 28 January

On Wednesday, the North West High Court found Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. Other charges they were found guilty of were kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
2 hours ago

MAHIKENG - Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny will find out only know in January how long they will spend in prison.

Judge Ronald Hendricks has postponed sentencing until 28 January to allow the defence and State time to prepare for mitigation of sentence.

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte have been remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, the North West High Court found Doorewaard and Schutte guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu. They were also found guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

The pair pushed Matlhomola Moshoeu out of a moving vehicle last April after they claimed he was caught stealing sunflowers.

WATCH: Sentencing of Coligny duo postponed to 2019

Hendricks has granted both the State and defence time to prepare for their arguments in mitigation of sentence.

The matter has now been set down for next year and will take place over four days.

Moshoeu's parents were in court once again, hoping to hear how long the men who killed their son will stay behind bars.

Community members and some EFF supporters were also present at court to support the family.

