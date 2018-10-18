Sars e-filing system not on brink of collapse, says Nugent

Evidence this week revealed that the revenue service’s IT infrastructure has not been upgraded since 2014 and is aging.

PRETORIA – Retired Judge Robert Nugent has clarified that South African Revenue Services (Sars) e-filing system is not on the verge of collapse as has been reported this week.

The judge made the comments before the public hearings got underway in Pretoria on Thursday.

Nugent says he will soon file his taxes and he will use e-filing.

“I didn’t understand any of the evidence I’ve heard to say that the e-filing system is vulnerable at the moment.

“What I heard from the witness is a warning and it sounded like affair warning. Taking steps now to make sure it remains that way.”

