SA govt wants answers from Saudi Arabia over missing journo Khashoggi

Mystery clouds Khashoggi's disappearance more than two weeks ago.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished on 2 October during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African government wants answers from Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mystery clouds Khashoggi's disappearance more than two weeks ago.

He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in Turkey. International pressure is growing on Riyadh.

The reporter, a vocal critic of the Saudi royal family and government, was likely murdered. But the Saudi government have denied this.

The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “Our relationship with them is very good. I think based on that good relationship, we are obliged to ask our own friends to please clarify some of these issues. That’s all we’re doing.”

An updated graphic on the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: AFP.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

