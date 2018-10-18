Rantho: Nothing sinister about delay of draft report on Parly's probe into Eskom

CAPE TOWN - A draft report from Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom is expected to be tabled before the Public Enterprises committee next week.

This comes after the committee stalled on several occasions over the last two months to publicly table the report.

It was discussed by political parties behind closed doors several weeks ago but it was again withdrawn from the agenda of the committee's open meeting on Wednesday.

The inquiry’s chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says there’s nothing sinister about the delays.

It’s been more than a year since Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee kicked off its inquiry into state capture at Eskom and it wrapped up proceedings in March.

But it’s yet to make its recommendations to Parliament.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen on Thursday raised the issue at a meeting of Parliament’s programming committee.

“I think it is important because I think there’s credible work done by this House that will be very useful for the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.”

Parliament’s House chairperson Cedrick Frolick says he has given the go-ahead for a first draft to be considered.

Political parties have already made their inputs on the recommendations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)