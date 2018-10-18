Police hunt suspects after couple fatally shot in their Steenberg home

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says the shooting occurred on Thursday morning in the Southern Suburb of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Steenberg police are on the hunt for the perpetrators who shot and fatally wounded a couple in their home in Montague Village on Thursday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says the shooting occurred at about 7am.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident earlier on Thursday in Steenberg, where a 48-year-old female and 40-year-old male were shot, are under investigation. We’ve opened a double murder case for further investigations,” says Van Wyk.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting incident has been requested to contact Steenberg SA Police Service.

At the same time, Manenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after what’s believed to be a gang-related shooting in the area. A woman was killed, and two men were injured in the incident.

“Upon their arrival, they [police] found the victims, and they were transported to a hospital, where the female died. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The police detectives are combing for clues to bring the perpetrators to justice,” police spokesperson, sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)