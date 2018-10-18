Plastic sector workers affiliated to Numsa await go ahead to strike

The employer turned obtained an interdict at the labour court in Johannesburg on Wednesday to forcing workers to report for duty today.

JOHANNESBURG – Plastic sector workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will know on Friday whether they can go ahead with their strike.

The employer obtained an interdict at the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday to force workers to report for duty on Thursday.

About 10,000 workers downed on Monday demanding a 15% salary increase.

They also want companies to pay them R40 an hour again instead of the new rate of around R20.