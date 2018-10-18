Popular Topics
Parliament to debate VBS Bank 'heist' report

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says those who have been found guilty of any wrongdoing must be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.

FILE: African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: AFP.
FILE: African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: AFP.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will debate the contentious report on grand scale corruption at VBS Mutual Bank next week.

The African National Congress (ANC) has tabled the motion that advocate Terry Motau’s report, titled The Great Bank Heist, be debated as a matter of public importance.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says those who have been found guilty of any wrongdoing must be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.

Motau’s probe found that almost R2 billion has been looted from the bank.

The ANC’s parliamentary caucus says it believes it’s prudent to debate the report on the forensic investigation ordered by the South African Reserve Bank because it affects the country’s most vulnerable.

Motau’s come under fire from certain quarters for his report that has implicated 53 individuals and companies, including ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza.

“We take this Great Bank Heist [report] as a matter of public importance as the ANC, and we are bringing it before Parliament for debate,” said Mthembu.

Mthembu has reiterated the stance of the party that those implicated in Motau’s report be referred to the ANC’s integrity commission.

The debate on the report will be held in the National Assembly on 23 October.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

