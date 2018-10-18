Orange Is the New Black set to end in 2019

The popular Netflix show - which follows the antics of the female prisoners of New York's Litchfield Penitentiary - will bid farewell after its explosive seventh series next year.

NEW YORK - Orange Is the New Black is coming to an end in 2019, with the explosive seventh series set to be the most explosive yet.

The popular Netflix show - which follows the antics of the female prisoners of New York's Litchfield Penitentiary - will bid farewell after its explosive seventh series next year.

The streaming service announced in a tweet on the programme's official Twitter account: "Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019."

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The post included a video featuring cast members Uzo Aduba (Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren), Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman) and Kate Mulgrew (Galina 'Red' Reznikov) announcing the sad news and teasing what fans can expect from the final instalment.

Aduba said: "Season seven, you will not be disappointed.

"It is a season you will not forget and we are going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.

"I'm so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together."

Kate added: "I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade."

The programme helped launch the acting career of Ruby Rose - who played Stella Carlin between 2015 to 2016, and went on to secure big screen roles in films such as The Meg and xXx: Return of Xander Cage - and also starred the likes of Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox and Samira Wiley.

The Emmy-winning prison comedy launched in 2013 and is based on 2010 memoir Orange Is The New Black: My Year In A Women's Prison by Piper Kerman.

The decision comes as it was revealed the streaming service has seen the company's subscriber base swell to 137 million.

The growth has coincided with Netflix screening a record amount of original programming, including Orange Is the New Black.