Omotoso Trial: Cheryl Zondi tells court she tried to take her life
Zondi says she started acting out as a result of the sexual abuse she had experienced, allegedly at the hands of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.
CAPE TOWN – Cheryl Zondi has detailed how repeated sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by televangelist Timothy Omotoso impacted her life.
Zondi is a State witness in the trial of Omotoso and two co-accused.
They are facing charges including racketeering, rape and human trafficking
She testified for a third day on Wednesday before she was excused to allow her to write exams.
The 22-year-old describes them as having been coping mechanisms.
Zondi says she would drink a lot of alcohol, says she was aggressive and even attempted to take her own life.
She told the court that her family had seen the changes in her behaviour and sent her for therapy.
She ended up confiding in the therapist about the abuse.
She says she never considered going to the police because she didn't trust them.
Responding to a question about why she is willing to divulge these details, the witness answered that she needed to gather her power, dignity and strength, and tell people what happened and that she survived.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
