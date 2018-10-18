Old Mutual sells all 5.5m shares in Nedbank
The Nedbank shares were sold at a price of R230 each, it said in a statement, without giving any further details.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Old Mutual Ltd said on Thursday it sold all 5.5 million shares in Nedbank Group Ltd to select institutional investors, marking the final step in the spinning-off of the unit.
Old Mutual, which holds a majority stake in Nedbank, has been dismantling its conglomerate structure, created after a series of acquisitions, since it moved its headquarters and primary listing to London in 1999.
As part of the plan, it spun off a majority stake in Nedbank on Monday and now holds around 19.9%.
The spin-off terms stipulated that if qualifying US Old Mutual shareholders did not submit an investor letter to Old Mutual’s registrar by 12 October, they would be restricted from receiving Nedbank shares and Old Mutual would then sell those in the market.
