NW govt: 'Expose, charge those who have misappropriated public funds'
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the intervention in May after poor service delivery sparked civil unrest and eventually saw the resignation of former Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Cape Town - The ad hoc parliamentary committee inquiring into the intervention in the North West says those who have misappropriated public funds must be exposed and charged.
The committee is currently traversing the province to determine whether the intervention has been necessary.
The ad hoc committee has until next month to report back to the National Council of Provinces on its findings.
The ad hoc committee has split into two groups to conduct widespread visits in the province from government departments to schools and hospitals.
The African National Congress (ANC )’s James Mthethwa says administrators must expose those involved in the collapse of governance and those who violated supply chain policies must be charged.
Administrators who’ve taken charge of the situation have painted a gloomy picture of how supply chain management and project management responsibilities have been outsourced to consultants.
The ANC’s Jomo Nyambi says he’s concerned about the high number of vacant posts at senior level and the number of officials who are acting in their positions.
MPs say they hope the intervention will provide a full picture of what went wrong in the province, and where the missing funds went.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
