Nugent: Recommendation for Tom Moyane's removal won't change in final report
Retired Judge Robert Nugent was addressing some confusion related to his interim report which President Cyril Ramaphosa released earlier this week.
PRETORIA - Retired Judge Robert Nugent has told the commission on Thursday morning that his recommendation that South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane be removed is final and will not change in his final report.
Nugent was addressing some confusion related to his interim report which President Cyril Ramaphosa released earlier this week.
The judge is investigating tax administration and governance at the revenue service during Moyane’s tenure.
Nugent says they made their recommendation in the interim report because it is urgent.
"And we won't go back to that in the final report because it has been reported on finally. As far as we are concerned, the present commissioner should be removed as early as possible and a new commissioner put in so that precisely what the witness said yesterday can occur and get certainty in this organisation and move ahead."
The judge says that Moyane was given ample opportunity to respond to the findings against him.
"We asked Mr Moyane if he's got anything he'd like to say. He was written to in explicit terms and said on the evidence we have these seem to us the conclusions one could reach. Do you want to say anything before we reach those conclusions but you know there comes a time when you've got to call halt to this at some stage, if you want to say something then say it, if you don't well, we've to move on."
