‘Marginalised’ Sammy Claasen resigns from ANC WC
Claasen has on Thursday announced he’s quitting as an ANC member and councillor within the Bergrivier Municipality.
CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor who was a member in the West Coast has announced he’s resigning from the party.
Sammy Claasen made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.
Claasen recently had a fall out with the party after he accused the provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racially inclined statements at an ANC regional conference in the West Coast.
The party, however, rejected the accusations and threw its support behind Magaxa.
Claasen has on Thursday announced he’s quitting as an ANC member and councillor within the Bergrivier Municipality.
Claasen says his decision was made because he felt marginalised by the ANC in the Western Cape.
“I’ve been marginalised as a leader... as a senior leader of the ANC. I’ve been insulted, and there’ve been racist remarks made against me in an ANC conference, which the ruling party refuses to investigate. Therefore, I’ve no other option but to resign.”
Claasen will not be leaving politics though.
He'll now be setting up a political party called the Alliance of Indigenous and True South Africans.
He says this is an alternative political party to challenge the ANC and Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape and Northern Cape.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
DA wants Parly committee to conduct public hearings as part of Shivambu probe
-
VBS Bank saga: Limpopo mayors asked if they are right people for their jobs
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
Limpopo ANC urges govt not to close down VBS Mutual Bank
-
EFF denies being behind alleged violence during MyCiTi bus driver strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.