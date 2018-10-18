Popular Topics
‘Marginalised’ Sammy Claasen resigns from ANC WC

Claasen has on Thursday announced he’s quitting as an ANC member and councillor within the Bergrivier Municipality.

Sammy Claasen. Picture: @sammy.claassen/Facebook
Sammy Claasen. Picture: @sammy.claassen/Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor who was a member in the West Coast has announced he’s resigning from the party.

Sammy Claasen made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.

Claasen recently had a fall out with the party after he accused the provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racially inclined statements at an ANC regional conference in the West Coast.

The party, however, rejected the accusations and threw its support behind Magaxa.

Claasen has on Thursday announced he’s quitting as an ANC member and councillor within the Bergrivier Municipality.

Claasen says his decision was made because he felt marginalised by the ANC in the Western Cape.

“I’ve been marginalised as a leader... as a senior leader of the ANC. I’ve been insulted, and there’ve been racist remarks made against me in an ANC conference, which the ruling party refuses to investigate. Therefore, I’ve no other option but to resign.”

Claasen will not be leaving politics though.

He'll now be setting up a political party called the Alliance of Indigenous and True South Africans.

He says this is an alternative political party to challenge the ANC and Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

