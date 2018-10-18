[LISTEN] Proposed legislation will make it harder to own a gun

Radio 702 | 702's Bongani Bingwa interviewed Gideon Joubert, the deputy chairperson of Gun Owners of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - There is legislation proposed that is aimed at making it more difficult for citizens to own firearms.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, deputy chairperson of Gun Owners of South Africa Gideon Joubert says things have changed.

"Regarding firearms stolen and linkage to criminals, the SAPS and the military on average lose about eight times more guns per capita than civilians do."

