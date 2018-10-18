Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Maths whizz Sbahle Zwane (10) awarded scholarship

| His way with numbers has now earned him a scholarship at a Curro independent school, with his mom being offered employment by the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten-year-old maths whizz Sbahle Zwane impressed South Africans when videos of him solving complicated maths problems went viral on social media.

His way with numbers has now earned him a scholarship at a Curro independent school, with his mom being offered employment by the school.

Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka spoke Sbahle's mother, Mbali Zwane to catch up with the family.

"Curro called me saying they have been trying to call me. And he came to tell me they are offering Sbahle a scholarship and everything has been finalised. This is going to bring opportunities for him."

Operational business manager for the meridian and academy school models at Curro Holdings, Fergus Sampson, says watching Sbahle answer those maths questions melted his heart.

"It's very clear we have a very special person on our hands here. It is a privilege and a pleasure for us to have him."

Listen to the audio above for more.

