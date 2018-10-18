Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Kingon: Sars e-filing system is stable at the moment

| Testimonies at the Sars Inquiry has many South African taxpayers in a panic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars' Mark Kingon on the e-filing system.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon says what's been reported in the media recently about the Sars IT system being on a brink of collapse is not a true reflection of what is going on.

However, Kingon has acknowledged that the IT system is 40% behind in terms of system updates and that they haven't invested sufficiently in infrastructure.

"We are two-and-a-half years behind, about 40%, in terms of our schedule of refresh. Just like you at home, we buy new PCs because they get slow over time. We have to do that with all our IT equipment."

Listen to the audio above.

