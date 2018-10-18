Lions field Bok laden side for Sharks Currie Cup semi

All three Golden Lions teams will be in semi-final action this weekend with the Under 19’s kicking off against the Blue Bulls at Loftus on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks Elton Jantjies, Aphiwe Dyantyi and Warren Whiteley have been included in the Golden Lions team to face the Sharks in the Currie Cup semi-final at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

All three Golden Lions teams will be in semi-final action this weekend with the Under 19’s kicking off against the Blue Bulls at Loftus on Friday (13:00). This is followed by the Under 21 side hosting the Free State Cheetahs at Ellis Park at 15:00.

The Lions go down to Durban having tasted defeat against the Sharks at the venue earlier in the competition, but they will be buoyed by the return of their Bok players who will undoubtedly add great value to the side.

Kick-off at the Kings Park is at 14:30 on Saturday.