Limpopo SACC wants churches to be investigated in VBS Bank 'heist' matter
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) in Limpopo held a briefing in Polokwane on Thursday morning and says the bank must be saved and not closed down.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches in Limpopo has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate churches that may have benefited illegally from VBS Mutual Bank.
Almost R2 billion was stolen from VBS, R1.2 billion of that money was invested by Limpopo municipalities.
The Council of Churches Limpopo chairperson Awedzani Nemaukhwe says institutions like African Bank have faced financial mismanagement challenges before but received bailouts from government. He says the same should be done with VBS Bank.
Nemaukhwe says they will hold prayer sessions for VBS across Limpopo to apply pressure.
The provincial government held its executive meeting on Wednesday and it’s likely the VBS fraud saga was on the agenda.
There expected to hold a briefing on Thursday.
