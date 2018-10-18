Limpopo man arrested for his grandmother's murder

It's understood the 92-year-old woman was attacked by the suspect who entered her village home near Polokwane through her window on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his grandmother.

It's understood the 92-year-old woman was attacked by the suspect who entered her village home near Polokwane through her window on Wednesday night.

Police say the man was arrested on the scene.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The suspect was since arrested immediately at the crime scene and he’ll appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrates Court soon on a charge of murder.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)