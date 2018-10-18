Limpopo ANC urges govt not to close down VBS Mutual Bank

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Limpopo ANC urges govt not to close down VBS Mutual Bank

The party says the bank carries the potential to play a critical role in broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

VBS Mutual Bank logo. Image: Supplied
VBS Mutual Bank logo. Image: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has urged government not to close down VBS Mutual Bank and do whatever it takes to save it.

The party says the bank carries the potential to play a critical role in broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

This comes after almost R2 billion went missing from the bank, with senior politicians and municipal officials under investigation.

The Hawks are investigating.

The ANC Limpopo’s Donald Selamolela says the VBS Bank scandal is the result of incompetent people given the responsibility to manage municipal finances.

“We’ve instructed all our deployees in government to go and ensure that there’s full accountability and consequences.”

He says the law should be allowed to take its course, with top ANC officials also being investigated.

The party held an urgent PEC meeting in Modimolle on Tuesday.

Provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza have been implicated in Advocate Terry Motau's report.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA