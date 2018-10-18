Lawyers for Temer ask top court to annul police graft accusations
Temer’s defense team argued that the federal police should not be able to charge Temer without the authorization of the Supreme Court or the public prosecutor’s office.
BRASILIA – Lawyers for Brazil’s President Michel Temer on Wednesday asked the country’s top court to annul a federal police report that recommended he and his close associates be charged with graft and have their assets confiscated.
Police have been investigating Temer for allegedly taking bribes in return for helping shape a decree regulating Brazil’s ports, and in particular for extending concessions in the port of Santos to benefit companies of close associates.
Temer, who took office in 2016 after former President Dilma Rousseff was impeached, has repeatedly said he is innocent. He has faced several graft allegations, but is immune from prosecution while in office, unless the Supreme Court decides to strip his immunity.
Temer’s defense team argued that the federal police should not be able to charge Temer without the authorization of the Supreme Court or the public prosecutor’s office.
The federal police report, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday, recommended that Temer, his daughter Maristela, his former adviser Rodrigo Rocha Loures and eight others face charges and have their assets confiscated for their role in allegedly laundering bribes through real estate transactions.
Carlos Marun, Brazil’s minister of government, said on Wednesday that Temer was “outraged and shaken” by the police report.
Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, who is overseeing the case, said on Tuesday he would wait to see the findings of Brazil’s public prosecutors office before deciding on how to proceed.
Temer’s term ends on 1 January, and with it his immunity from prosecution.
Congress voted twice last year to block Temer from standing trial in the Supreme Court on three corruption charges levelled against him.
Popular in World
-
How Russia moved into Central Africa
-
[CARTOON] House of Sawed
-
Teenager kills 19 in Crimea college shooting: Russian officials
-
Facebook tentatively concludes spammers were behind recent data breach: WSJ
-
Trump wants evidence missing journo killed by Saudi agents
-
British royals reign over drought-stricken Australian town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.