Labour Court to rule Friday on plastic worker strike
The employer applied for an interdict at the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday seeking to force workers to return to work.
JOHANNESBURG – Plastic sector workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will know on Friday whether they must return to work.
About 10,000 workers downed on Monday demanding a 15% salary increase.
They also want companies to pay them R40 an hour again instead of the new rate of around R20.
"The allegations made by the Plastic Converters Association of South Africa that is not a legal strike, we view this as nothing more than an attempt to intimidate our members and try and silence them," says Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. "We followed the process and we are hopeful of a positive outcome in court."
