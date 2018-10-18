Kweyama: Board in crisis mode trying to rescue Prasa

Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says the rail agency’s operating model has been problematic and that the board is in crisis mode trying to rescue the situation.

CAPE TOWN - Prasa says it has a plan to turn around its misfortunes following losses totaling R928 million in the 2016/17 financial year.

It’s told Parliament that the losses can largely be attributed to declining revenue.

The agency has still not been able to produce an audit for the last financial year.

Prasa insists its financial position is not as bad as it appears on paper. It says its assets exceed its liabilities but it concedes that declining revenue is a problem.

Fare revenue decreased by 14% in the 2016/17 financial year.

Kweyama says that instability at all levels of the organisation has caused delays in producing more recent financial statements.

“People must know that this can’t just be a spaza shop, but a huge state-owned entity that’s supposed to deliver services to the poorest of the poor.”

The board is due to discuss a forensic report into mismanagement at the agency at its next meeting later this month.

The probe, conducted by Werksmans Attorneys, has already cost the agency almost R170 million.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)