Kingon: Sars e-filing system not on brink of collapse
Acting commissioner Mark Kingon says Sars is about 40% behind in terms of its refreshing schedule.
CAPE TOWN – South African Revenue Service (Sars) acting commissioner Mark Kingon says it's not true that the revenue service's e-filing system is on the brink of collapse.
But Kingon admits the system needs to be sharpened up. He says Sars is about 40% behind in terms of its refreshing schedule.
“We are behind the curve. We haven’t invested sufficiently into the infrastructure but – and it’s a very important but – the system remains fully stable. The key issue on e-filling that people have been concerned about is that certain browsers are not accessible.”
Kingon says Sars has already given instructions for systems to be fixed so that it will be widely compatible.
“All HTML fibres is a coding language that enables the information to be displayed across all channels in the same manner. Whether you’re on an iPad or Dell machines, it doesn’t matter. That’s the key thing we need to fix within the next year.”
Kingon says staff morale has been on the decline.
“Once we get vision of a future, you’ll find people will rally behind that vision. If you don’t have any vision, an organisation will die. You’ve got to have vision to go forward. That vision is there. I was so encouraged in the last few weeks. We do believe that we can move forward.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
