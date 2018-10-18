Joburg teen in critical condition after school stabbing
Paramedics say the child was found lying in the school premises on Wednesday when they arrived on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was stabbed at a school in Doornfontein, in Johannesburg.
Paramedics say the child was found lying in the school premises on Wednesday when they arrived on the scene.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says the boy was treated and taken to hospital.
“Paramedics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained numerous stab wounds and was in a critical condition. The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities are on scene for further investigation.”
Meanwhile, Equal Education in the Western Cape says government must increase security at all state schools.
This follows the deaths of two learners in separate stabbings in the Cape in the space of just 24 hours.
The Western Cape Education Department says the grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside of the school grounds during break time on Wednesday.
He then ran onto the school premises where he died.
On Tuesday, a grade 9 learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on school property during break time, allegedly by another school child. He was rushed to hospital and died on Wednesday.
Equal Education says the lack of security at schools across the province is overwhelming.
The organisation's Stacey Jacobs says proper access control is necessary to ensure that the school premises is conducive to effective teaching and learning.
Jacobs adds that an all-inclusive approach is needed to deal with the problem.
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
ANCWL condemns women in league’s colours supporting rape accused Omotoso
-
Limpopo ANC urges govt not to close down VBS Mutual Bank
-
Nugent: Recommendation for Tom Moyane's removal won't change in final report
-
Sentencing of duo convicted of killing Coligny teen postponed to 28 January
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.