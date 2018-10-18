Joburg teen in critical condition after school stabbing

Paramedics say the child was found lying in the school premises on Wednesday when they arrived on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was stabbed at a school in Doornfontein, in Johannesburg.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says the boy was treated and taken to hospital.

“Paramedics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained numerous stab wounds and was in a critical condition. The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities are on scene for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, Equal Education in the Western Cape says government must increase security at all state schools.

This follows the deaths of two learners in separate stabbings in the Cape in the space of just 24 hours.

The Western Cape Education Department says the grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside of the school grounds during break time on Wednesday.

He then ran onto the school premises where he died.

On Tuesday, a grade 9 learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on school property during break time, allegedly by another school child. He was rushed to hospital and died on Wednesday.

Equal Education says the lack of security at schools across the province is overwhelming.

The organisation's Stacey Jacobs says proper access control is necessary to ensure that the school premises is conducive to effective teaching and learning.

Jacobs adds that an all-inclusive approach is needed to deal with the problem.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.

