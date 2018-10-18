'I will be satisfied if they each get 50 years because my son is gone'

On Wednesday, the North West High Court convicted Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte for the 2017 murder of the teenager.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of murdered Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu (16), Saki Dingake, says although the sentencing of his son’s killers has been postponed until January 2019, he’s hopeful his family will get justice.

On Wednesday, the North West High Court convicted Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte for the 2017 murder of the teenager after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a nearby farm.

The pair was also found guilty of other crimes, including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

Judge Ronald Hendricks has remanded the pair in custody until January.

Dingake says despite Thursday’s setback, he hopes the court will give his family some sort of closure and sentence Doorewaard and Schutte to life behind bars.

“I will be satisfied if they each get 50 years because my son is gone.”

Both the defence and the State agreed that Thursday’s sentencing proceedings should be postponed in order to allow them time to prepare arguments.

Pre-sentencing proceedings will begin on 28 January.

