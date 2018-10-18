Popular Topics
Home Affairs clarifies why Gigaba didn’t revoke Gupta family's citizenship

The department says it believes it would be ill-advised to revoke the family's naturalisation in view of ongoing investigations against him and possible prosecutions.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Home Affairs Department has clarified why Minister Malusi Gigaba did not revoke the Gupta family's citizenship despite legal opinion advising him to do so.

The department says it believes it would be ill-advised to revoke the family's naturalisation in view of ongoing investigations against him and possible prosecutions.

It’s understood Gigaba received the advice from Advocate Nazeer Cassim in May but decided not to act on it, saying it was not of national interest to do so before law enforcement agencies concluded their work.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgola says: “Were the minister to act contrary to how he has, the people who are publicly agitating for the department to revoke the Gupta family citizenship and permanent residence would in all likelihood accuse the minister of complicating matters.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

