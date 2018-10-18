Holomisa: PIC inquiry will make state capture probe look like Sunday picnic

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Holomisa: PIC inquiry will make state capture probe look like Sunday picnic

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation detailing the inquiry’s terms of reference earlier this month and it was published in the government gazette on Wednesday.

FILE: UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The far-reaching inquiry into alleged impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been welcomed.

The commission will be headed by retired Judge Lex Mpati and has six months to investigate governance issues at the PIC, as well as a range of investments made between 2015 and 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation detailing the inquiry’s terms of reference earlier this month and it was published in the government gazette on Wednesday.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the inquiry into the PIC is necessary because state employees’ pensions make up part of the more than R2 trillion in assets it manages on behalf of government.

“We can’t allow these crooks and ‘tsotsis’ who know nothing about civil service… all of a sudden they are multi-billionaires and multi-millionaires and looting those resources, the monies of the pensioners.”

Holomisa says he believes the PIC inquiry will make Judge Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture look like a Sunday picnic.

The DA’s David Maynier has welcomed the broad scope of the inquiry.

“For years, there have been allegations about questionable investments (by the PIC), which suggested that through influence peddling, the PIC was at risk of becoming a piggy bank for the governing party in South Africa.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA