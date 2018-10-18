Heavy police presence in Atlantis as protests prompt road closures
Community representative Nolufefe Mbombo says they are demonstrating for better services to be rolled out to the area.
CAPE TOWN - Protests have resulted in several road closures in Atlantis, Cape Town
A heavy police presence prevails in the area.
Motorists have been asked to make use of alternative routes.
Some of the roads affected include Old Mamre and Darling roads.
A section of the N7 has also been affected.
“Currently, the situation is very tense. There’s a high presence of police and traffic officials. Protest action in the area is ongoing and we’ll keep those roads closed,” says Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa.
“There are no schools in the area. The ward councillor is not pushing the agenda so that we can have schools, clinics, and libraries. Community members also say areas are full of solid waste that fills the roads.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
