Gigi Hadid faces 'mean' weight comments

LONDON - Gigi Hadid still faces "mean" comments about her weight, and says she's tired of their comments about how skinny she is, because she also wishes she was curvier.

The 23-year-old model struggles with Hashimoto's disease - an autoimmune disorder which can cause a lack of thyroid hormones, which in turn can cause weight loss - and has said that she's tired of online trolls attacking her for her weight.

Speaking during a panel held by Vogue runway director Nicole Phelps, she said: "I loved my body when I was curvier. Then as I lost [the weight], people were still mean. Yeah, I know I'm skinny. I'm looking in the mirror. I'm trying to eat burgers and do squats. I want an ass too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!"

This isn't the first time the blonde beauty has spoken about her weight struggles either, as earlier this year she told Blake Lively that she would love to be back in the body she had "a few years ago", but was determined to fight for body acceptance.

She said at the time: "If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the t**s I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can't look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now. It's just about everyone accepting their body as it matures and knowing that it's not always going to look the same and you can love yourself in all different sizes."

And it isn't just Hadid who would love a curvier figure, as her sister, Bella, 21, spoke in 2016 about wanting to be able to keep her curves after commenting on how much her weight "fluctuates".

She said: "My weight fluctuates so much. I really didn't mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my ass back. But it's not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody's and I think that if people are gonna judge, that's the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different."