Future of Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse in limbo

Willemse, along with fellow Councillor Peter Myers, has been found guilty of misconduct after the two sided with opposition parties to have Eleanore Bouw-Spies sacked.

FILE: Mark Willemse. Picture: Knysna.gov.za.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The future of Knysna mayor Mark Willemse remains in limbo.

Willemse, along with fellow councillor Peter Myers, has been found guilty of misconduct after the two sided with opposition parties to have former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies sacked through a no-confidence motion.

Willemse is appealing the outcome of the disciplinary action against him.

Early in October, they attended an appeal hearing.

The matter may be on the agenda of the party’s federal council meeting this weekend.

Following Bouw-Spies’ axing, Willemse defied the Democratic Alliance’s instruction to step down as mayor.

Instead, he gave up his post as Eden District Municipality speaker.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

