Future of Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse in limbo
Willemse, along with fellow Councillor Peter Myers, has been found guilty of misconduct after the two sided with opposition parties to have Eleanore Bouw-Spies sacked.
CAPE TOWN - The future of Knysna mayor Mark Willemse remains in limbo.
Willemse, along with fellow councillor Peter Myers, has been found guilty of misconduct after the two sided with opposition parties to have former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies sacked through a no-confidence motion.
Willemse is appealing the outcome of the disciplinary action against him.
Early in October, they attended an appeal hearing.
The matter may be on the agenda of the party’s federal council meeting this weekend.
Following Bouw-Spies’ axing, Willemse defied the Democratic Alliance’s instruction to step down as mayor.
Instead, he gave up his post as Eden District Municipality speaker.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
VBS Bank saga: Limpopo mayors asked if they are right people for their jobs
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
Police hunt suspects after couple fatally shot in their Steenberg home
-
Joburg teen in critical condition after school stabbing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.