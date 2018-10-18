Foreign nationals escorted out of Middelburg after shops looted during protests

Demonstrations erupted following the killing of a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are escorting foreign nationals out of Middelburg on Thursday morning after their shops were looted during violent protests.

The man arrested in connection with the murder will be appearing in court on Friday.

The police's Thabitha Leshilo: "The police are out there checking on all the shops that were looted yesterday and some of the foreign nationals were escorted out of the town."