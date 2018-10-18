Popular Topics
Family describes late ANC stalwart Moss Chikane as their anchor

Chikane died at the age of 69 at his Pretoria home on Wednesday night.

FILE: Moss Chikane. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Moss Chikane. Picture: facebook.com
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Moss Chikane has described him as their anchor and a man who lived a selfless life.

Chikane died at the age of 69 at his Pretoria home on Wednesday night.

He served as a Member of Parliament after 1994 and later moved on to become South Africa’s ambassador to both Germany and Zambia.

His sibling Chikane Chikane says when their father died 50 years ago his brother took over.

“He left school while doing Form 2, started working in order to raise the whole family. He sacrificed his life... social life. I’d have to say in short he preached within the family that we must go to school.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

