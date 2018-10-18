'Even if they die in jail, it’s fine, they killed my child'

On Wednesday, the high court in the North West found Pieter Doorewaad and Philip Schutte intentionally pushed Matlhomola Moshoeu off a moving van, accusing him of stealing sunflowers.

COLIGNY, North West – The mother of a slain 16-year-old Coligny teenager says she wants to see two farm workers convicted of her son's murder spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

The pair were also convicted on other crimes including, kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

Sentencing proceedings are set to get underway this morning.

Mosweu's mother says she wants to see Doorewaard and Schutte behind bars for life.

“Even if they die in jail, it’s fine, they killed my child.”

On Wednesday, Judge Ronald Hendricks rejected the pair's version that the teenager jumped off their moving van while taking him to the police station.

Some community members in Coligny who attended court proceedings have also called for a harsher sentence.

The community of Coligny celebrated after two men were found guilty of Moshoeu’s murder.

Moshoeu's murder sparked racial tensions in the small farming town, with residents setting businesses owned by white people on fire.

There was jubilation in the courtroom shortly after Judge Ronald Hendricks found Doorewaard and Schutte guilty of killing Moshoeu.

One community member said: “We are happy that Matlhomola has finally got justice, we are very happy.”

