Equal Education wants more security at state schools after CT stabbings
Equal Education says the lack of security at schools across the province is overwhelming.
CAPE TOWN - Government needs to increase security at all state schools.
This is the call from pressure group Equal Education following the deaths of two learners in separate stabbings in the city in the space of just 24 hours.
The Western Cape Education Department says a grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside of the school grounds during break time on Wednesday. He then ran onto the school premises where he died.
On Tuesday, a grade 9 learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on school property during break time, allegedly by another school child. He was rushed to hospital and died on Wednesday.
Equal Education says the lack of security at schools across the province is overwhelming.
The organisation's Stacey Jacobs says proper access control is necessary to ensure that the school premises is conducive to effective teaching and learning.
Jacobs adds that an all-inclusive approach is needed to deal with the problem.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own values
-
Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit
-
SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.