Equal Education wants more security at state schools after CT stabbings

Equal Education says the lack of security at schools across the province is overwhelming.

CAPE TOWN - Government needs to increase security at all state schools.

This is the call from pressure group Equal Education following the deaths of two learners in separate stabbings in the city in the space of just 24 hours.

The Western Cape Education Department says a grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside of the school grounds during break time on Wednesday. He then ran onto the school premises where he died.

On Tuesday, a grade 9 learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on school property during break time, allegedly by another school child. He was rushed to hospital and died on Wednesday.

Equal Education says the lack of security at schools across the province is overwhelming.

The organisation's Stacey Jacobs says proper access control is necessary to ensure that the school premises is conducive to effective teaching and learning.

Jacobs adds that an all-inclusive approach is needed to deal with the problem.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)